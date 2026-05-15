Hubtown consolidated net profit rises 546.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.37% to Rs 160.00 crore

Net profit of Hubtown rose 546.18% to Rs 22.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.37% to Rs 160.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 219.06% to Rs 148.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.54% to Rs 643.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.