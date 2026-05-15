Hubtown's consolidated net profit zoomed 546.17% to Rs 22.81 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 65.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 160 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 was at Rs 35.58 crore, up 7.85% as against Rs 32.99 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expense soared 55.17% year on year to Rs 167.23 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 12.52 crore (up 81.71% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 63.91 crore (down 79.22% YoY) during the period under review.

Commenting on the FY26 performance Mr. Vyomesh Shah, MD & Co-Founder of Hubtown, said, During FY26, demand experienced some moderation amid broader macroeconomic headwinds, however, we continued to build steady momentum across our premium and luxury residential portfolio in the MMR region. The Company delivered proforma pre-sales of Rs 4,382 crore and proforma collections of Rs. 1,910 crore for the year. Proforma unrecognized revenue stood at Rs. 11,365 crore, providing strong visibility on near-term cash flows. During the year, we made meaningful progress on our strategic consolidation initiatives, including receiving NCLT approval for the amalgamation of 25 West Realty (which is developing the 25 West project in Bandra West Mumbai) and Saicharan Consultancy (holding a stake in Rare Townships Private Limited, which is developing the Rising City Project in Ghatkopar, Mumbai).

We are awaiting approvals for the merger of other entities which are developing the 25 South project and holding a stake in the 25 Downtown project. This integration is expected to enhance scale, improve operating efficiencies, and unlock value across a development portfolio of landmark developments in Mumbai. In parallel, we continue to strengthen our portfolio through a calibrated approach across residential and commercial segments, supported by a robust pipeline of upcoming launches. Looking ahead, our monetizing our existing land bank and development pipeline anchored by launch of subsequent phases in projects such as 25 West, and 25 Downtown, along with our premium offerings across Mumbai and Thane, we are well positioned to capitalize on the evolving demand landscape for highquality residential developments. We are targeting pre-sales including merger entities of Rs. 6,000 crore and cash collection of Rs. 3,000 crore in FY27 and remain focused on disciplined execution, capital efficiency, and sustainable long-term value creation.