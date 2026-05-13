Huhtamaki India has reported 2.1% fall in net profit to Rs 25.60 crore on a 0.52% rise in revenue to Rs 613.10 crore in Q1 CY26 as compared with Q1 CY25.

Total expenditure for the period under review was Rs 600.18 crore, up 2.26% YoY.

The company reported EBIT of Rs 38.6 crore during the quarter, representing a 4% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax in Q1 CY26 stood at Rs 35.04 crore, up by 0.92% from Rs 34.72 crore in Q1 CY25. Tax outgto for the March 2026 quarter jumped by 10.2% YoY to Rs 9.44 crore.

Kamal Taneja, managing director, said: In Q1 2026, the company delivered slightly higher sales (+10 bps vs LY), as pricing and mix gains slightly offset lower volumes, in line with our focus on selective participation. EBIT growth for the quarter was driven by favourable sales mix, improved operational efficiencies, and higher net interest income, partially offset by one-off non-recurring charges. In line with its global strategy, the company continued to focus on profitable growth, capital discipline, and driving accountability." Huhtamaki India is subsidiary of Huhtami Oyj, a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. The scrip rose 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 173.95 on the BSE.