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Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 2.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 593.63 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India declined 2.10% to Rs 25.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 593.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 593.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales593.63593.04 0 OPM %6.736.53 -PBDT58.5546.73 25 PBT35.0434.05 3 NP25.6026.15 -2

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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