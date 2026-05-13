Huhtamaki India standalone net profit declines 2.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 593.63 croreNet profit of Huhtamaki India declined 2.10% to Rs 25.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 593.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 593.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales593.63593.04 0 OPM %6.736.53 -PBDT58.5546.73 25 PBT35.0434.05 3 NP25.6026.15 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content