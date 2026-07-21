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Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 75.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 728.60 crore

Net profit of Huhtamaki India rose 75.34% to Rs 43.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 728.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 591.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales728.60591.94 23 OPM %10.317.19 -PBDT73.0746.21 58 PBT58.7933.12 78 NP43.7324.94 75

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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