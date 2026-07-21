Huhtamaki India standalone net profit rises 75.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 728.60 croreNet profit of Huhtamaki India rose 75.34% to Rs 43.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 728.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 591.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales728.60591.94 23 OPM %10.317.19 -PBDT73.0746.21 58 PBT58.7933.12 78 NP43.7324.94 75
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