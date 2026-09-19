Hy-Tech Engineers posts PAT of Rs 4.6 crore for Q1; board OKs business expansion plans

Hy-Tech Engineers has reported 10.8% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 4.60 crore on a 12.9% increase in revenue to Rs 41.26 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 34.60 crore, up 16.1% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 6.11 crore, up by 9.3% from Rs 5.59 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's board has also approved a proposal for the purchase of approximately 6.5 acres of land situated at Jawale, Near Shirval, Taluka Khandala, Dist Satara, at a basic consideration not exceeding Rs 6 crore.

The said land parcel is being acquired to create additional capacity for Instrumentation Project Engineering (IPE) stainless-steel operations having distinct manufacturing and operational requirements which are presently being carried out along with other operations. The board has also approved the establishment of wholly owned subsidiaries (WOS) in Germany and the United States (US). The German subsidiary will be established in the Frankfurt region with initial funding, in the form of capital, loans or advances, of up to EUR 25,000 (equivalent to Rs 27 lakh), subject to applicable Indian and German laws. The US subsidiary will be established in Delaware with initial funding, in the form of capital, loans or advances, of up to US$300,000 (equivalent to Rs 2.86 crore), subject to applicable Indian and US laws.