Hy-Tech Engineers standalone net profit rises 10.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 41.26 croreNet profit of Hy-Tech Engineers rose 10.84% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 36.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.2636.54 13 OPM %20.4322.36 -PBDT8.458.20 3 PBT6.115.59 9 NP4.604.15 11
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