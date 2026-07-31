Hybrid Financial Services standalone net profit declines 21.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 21.62% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.070.9715.8924.740.610.770.580.740.580.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News