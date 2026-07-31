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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hybrid Financial Services standalone net profit declines 21.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services standalone net profit declines 21.62% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.31% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services declined 21.62% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.31% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.070.97 10 OPM %15.8924.74 -PBDT0.610.77 -21 PBT0.580.74 -22 NP0.580.74 -22

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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