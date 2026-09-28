Hypersoft Technologies announced its strategic entry into the domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI), through the development of a proprietary, one-of its-kind AI platform designed to enable and elevate Data Science capability and ERP efficiency for its clients worldwide.

Hypersoft's foray into AI is a natural and deliberate evolution of its existing strengths in Client/Server software development, enterprise applications and turnkey database solutions. Artificial Intelligence, applied to Data Science and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), represents one of the fastest-growing and most consequential opportunities in global enterprise technology today. By entering this space, the Company aims to move beyond services-led delivery toward building durable, platform-based intellectual property that can scale across geographies and industries - furthering its stated strategy of high-growth investment in GovTech, FinTech and AI/ML frameworks.