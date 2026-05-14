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Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 79.54% to Rs 13.95 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies declined 5.88% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.54% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1290.48% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 348.94% to Rs 36.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.957.77 80 36.148.05 349 OPM %8.0317.12 -10.515.34 - PBDT1.341.28 5 4.060.48 746 PBT1.341.28 5 4.060.47 764 NP0.961.02 -6 2.920.21 1290

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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