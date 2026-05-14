Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.54% to Rs 13.95 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies declined 5.88% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.54% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1290.48% to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 348.94% to Rs 36.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.