Hyundai Motor clocks total sales of 61,137 units in May 2026

Hyundai Motor India has reported 4.15% increase in total sales for May 2026, selling 61,137 units during the month as against 58,701 units sold in the same period last year.

While domestic sales increased by 9.07% to 47,837 units, exports declined by 10.38% to 13,300 units in May 2026 over May 2025.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said: "In the first two months (April and May) of FY27, HMIL witnessed domestic sales rise by 13% to 99,739 units, compared to 88,235 units in the same period of FY26."

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.