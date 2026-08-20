Hyundai Motor India advanced 1.15% to Rs 2,203 after the company announced a price hike of up to 1% across its vehicle portfolio, effective September 2026.

The company said the price revision has been necessitated by a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors. The increase will be implemented across the portfolio, with the extent of the hike varying by model.

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

The company has reported 35.1% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 888.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,369.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue for the period under review was Rs 16,334.6 crore, down 0.5% YoY.