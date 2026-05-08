Hyundai Motor India consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.20% to Rs 18437.91 crore

Net profit of Hyundai Motor India declined 22.22% to Rs 1255.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1614.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 18437.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17527.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.70% to Rs 5431.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5640.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 69391.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67942.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.