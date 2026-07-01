Faces production loss of 13,900 units due to fire incident at supplier's manufacturing facilities

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported total monthly sales of 51,335 units in June 2026. This includes domestic sales of 39,635 units and exports of 11,700 units.

Commenting on June 2026 sales results and in continuation of previous disclosures made to Stock Exchanges on June 01, 2026 and June 10, 2026, Mr. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, In June 2026, HMIL achieved total monthly sales of 51,335 units (Domestic: 39,635 units and Exports: 11,700 units) despite facing a production loss of 13,900 units owing to a fire incident at one of the supplier's manufacturing facilities which led to a temporary disruption in production. HMIL has taken all necessary steps to ensure production normalcy including arranging automotive parts from alternate source locations. Our production operations have returned to normal across facilities since June 22, 2026. We expect to recover the loss in June production volume within Q2 of FY26 27.