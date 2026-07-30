Hyundai Motor posts over 35% YoY fall in Q1 PAT; sells over 1.78 lakh auto units

Hyundai Motor India has reported 35.1% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 888.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,369.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue for the period under review was Rs 16,334.6 crore, down 0.5% YoY.

EBITDA declined by 30.8% YoY to Rs 1,511.7 crore while EBITDA margin contracted 400 basis points YoY to 9.3%.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 12,016 crore, down by 34.6 % from Rs 18,472 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's total sales fell by 1.3% to 178,082 units in Q1 FY27 from 180,399 units in Q1 FY26. While domestic sales rose by 5.4% YoY to 139,374 units, exports fell by 19.6% YoY to 38,708 units in the June'26 quarter.