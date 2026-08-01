Hyundai records highest ever monthly sales of 75,360 units in July

Commenting on July 2026 sales results, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL, said, We have kicked off the new quarter on a strong note. Achieving 75,360 total sales (domestic + exports; up 25.4% YoY), our highest-ever monthly volume since inception, underscores the immense trust consumers place in brand Hyundai. Furthermore, delivering 21,150 export units (up 31.4% YoY), our highest in more than 100 months, reinforces our relentless commitment to Make-in-India, Made-for-the-World.
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