Hyundai records highest ever monthly sales of 75,360 units in July

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported highest ever monthly total sales (domestic plus exports) of 75,360 units in July 2026 with a robust YoY growth of 25.4%. This figure includes monthly domestic sales of 54,210 units (+23.3% YoY) - highest-ever for any July and highest monthly export numbers in more than 100 months with sales of 21,150 units (+31.4% YoY).

Commenting on July 2026 sales results, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL, said, We have kicked off the new quarter on a strong note. Achieving 75,360 total sales (domestic + exports; up 25.4% YoY), our highest-ever monthly volume since inception, underscores the immense trust consumers place in brand Hyundai. Furthermore, delivering 21,150 export units (up 31.4% YoY), our highest in more than 100 months, reinforces our relentless commitment to Make-in-India, Made-for-the-World.