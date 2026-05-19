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I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 48.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 524.27 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals rose 48.05% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 524.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.96% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 1924.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2206.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales524.27480.08 9 1924.982206.23 -13 OPM %12.719.84 -4.929.93 - PBDT60.7541.08 48 79.49205.81 -61 PBT40.3724.72 63 10.43140.56 -93 NP28.0718.96 48 2.22108.70 -98

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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