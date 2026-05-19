I G Petrochemicals consolidated net profit rises 48.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 524.27 crore

Net profit of I G Petrochemicals rose 48.05% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 524.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 480.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.96% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 1924.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2206.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.