I G Petrochemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 66.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.43% to Rs 617.80 croreNet profit of I G Petrochemicals reported to Rs 66.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.43% to Rs 617.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 470.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales617.80470.05 31 OPM %18.16-0.15 -PBDT108.050.67 16027 PBT90.39-15.59 LP NP66.44-12.99 LP
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