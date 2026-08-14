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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:35 PM IST
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Sales decline 98.43% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net loss of I Secure Credit & Capital Services reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 98.43% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.1610.20 -98 OPM %-1225.0095.49 -PBDT-2.339.39 PL PBT-2.339.39 PL NP-2.336.95 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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