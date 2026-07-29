IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit declines 55.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.36% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of IB Infotech Enterprises declined 55.29% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 34.36% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.492.27 -34 OPM %23.4952.42 -PBDT0.531.15 -54 PBT0.511.13 -55 NP0.380.85 -55
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