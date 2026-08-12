ICDS consolidated net profit declines 32.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 0.61 croreNet profit of ICDS declined 32.61% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.610.77 -21 OPM %048.05 -PBDT1.111.62 -31 PBT1.011.53 -34 NP0.931.38 -33
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