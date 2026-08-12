ICDS consolidated net profit declines 32.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of ICDS declined 32.61% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.610.77048.051.111.621.011.530.931.38

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