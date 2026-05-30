Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICDS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ICDS reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 77.87% to Rs 0.52 crore

Net loss of ICDS reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.87% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.14% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.72% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.522.35 -78 2.393.90 -39 OPM %-86.5464.26 -11.3052.82 - PBDT-0.401.01 PL 1.753.30 -47 PBT-0.500.91 PL 1.372.93 -53 NP-0.420.84 PL 1.091.40 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Steel Strips Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit declines 20.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 56.45% in the March 2026 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 225.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Blends (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story