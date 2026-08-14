ICE Make Refrigeration reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.43% to Rs 178.88 crore

Net Loss of ICE Make Refrigeration reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.43% to Rs 178.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.178.88111.501.673.95-0.182.24-2.23-1.84-1.64-1.42

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