ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.44% to Rs 52240.85 croreNet profit of ICICI Bank rose 13.88% to Rs 15440.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13557.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 6.44% to Rs 52240.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49079.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income52240.8549079.96 6 OPM %32.3934.82 -PBDT21307.1319494.48 9 PBT21307.1319494.48 9 NP15440.0613557.60 14
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