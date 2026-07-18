ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 13.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.44% to Rs 52240.85 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 13.88% to Rs 15440.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13557.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 6.44% to Rs 52240.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49079.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52240.8549079.9632.3934.8221307.1319494.4821307.1319494.4815440.0613557.60

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