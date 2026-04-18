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ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 2.49% to Rs 49593.75 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 9.28% to Rs 14755.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13502.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 2.49% to Rs 49593.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48386.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.23% to Rs 54207.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51029.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.77% to Rs 195218.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186331.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income49593.7548386.92 2 195218.46186331.47 5 OPM %15.6722.32 -25.2028.78 - PBDT20812.9819143.00 9 77320.1873004.21 6 PBT20812.9819143.00 9 77320.1873004.21 6 NP14755.0613502.22 9 54207.7051029.20 6

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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