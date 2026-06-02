ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1234.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 3.23% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1234.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.ICICI Bank Ltd has lost around 2.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53643.1, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 185.66 lakh shares in last one month.