ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1355.3, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.66% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 1.91% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1355.3, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23294.15. The Sensex is at 74528.29, down 0.34%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 4.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56606.55, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.29 lakh shares in last one month.