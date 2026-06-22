ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1357, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.44% in last one year as compared to a 3.42% fall in NIFTY and a 3.21% fall in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1357, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 24118.75. The Sensex is at 77152.79, up 0.46%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 5.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57685.75, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.64 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1357.3, up 0.45% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 4.44% in last one year as compared to a 3.42% fall in NIFTY and a 3.21% fall in the Nifty Bank index.