ICICI Bank Ltd has added 5.08% over last one month compared to 2.07% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 2.63% rise in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1.75% today to trade at Rs 1451.1. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.56% to quote at 65524.41. The index is up 2.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, State Bank of India decreased 0.88% and Union Bank of India lost 0.74% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 6.08 % over last one year compared to the 2.61% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 5.08% over last one month compared to 2.07% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 2.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13679 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1479.9 on 20 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1187.55 on 02 Apr 2026.