Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1166.45, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.77% in last one year as compared to a 25.85% jump in NIFTY and a 18.26% jump in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1166.45, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23522.1. The Sensex is at 77288.52, up 0.1%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 3.24% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51661.45, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1165.8, up 0.95% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 25.77% in last one year as compared to a 25.85% jump in NIFTY and a 18.26% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.05%, rises for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 0.36%, rises for fifth straight session

REC Ltd spurts 1%, rises for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd spurts 0.37%, up for fifth straight session

Japan Markets Settle Higher As BoJ Summary Shows Chance Of Rate Hike

China's Shanghai Composite Index dips more than 1%

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 23,500 level; Sensex gains 131 pts; VIX surges 6.65%

SC adjourns Kejriwal's petition hearing to Wednesday

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story