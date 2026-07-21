ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1465.5, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.55% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% fall in NIFTY and a 2.05% fall in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1465.5, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24172.8. The Sensex is at 77442.96, down 0.34%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 8.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57945, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 106.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.1 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1466.5, up 0.46% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 0.55% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% fall in NIFTY and a 2.05% fall in the Nifty Bank index.