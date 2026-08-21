ICICI Bank's board approved borrowings by way of issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets for a revised limit of up to $ 5.00 billion.

The revised limit is double the earlier limit of $2.50 billion approved by the banks board on 18 July 2026 for borrowings through bonds, notes and offshore certificates of deposits in overseas markets.

The borrowing programme is aimed at providing the bank with additional flexibility to raise funds from international markets, subject to prevailing regulatory requirements and market conditions.

ICICI Bank is the second-largest private sector bank in India, offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME and corporate customers. The bank has an extensive network of branches, ATMs and other touch-points.