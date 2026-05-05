ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 1058.66 crore

Net profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 3.01% to Rs 248.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 1058.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 950.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.60% to Rs 860.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 744.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 4060.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3442.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.