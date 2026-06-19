ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.27%, gains for five straight sessions

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1844, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.62% fall in NIFTY and a 0.91% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1844, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.89% on the day, quoting at 23951.95. The Sensex is at 76659.71, down 0.97%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has added around 3.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26581.95, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.81 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1852.2, up 0.29% on the day. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is down 6.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.62% fall in NIFTY and a 0.91% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.