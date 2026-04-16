ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 40.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 5790.53 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 40.94% to Rs 718.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 5790.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5225.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.87% to Rs 3658.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2508.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 22263.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19800.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.