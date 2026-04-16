Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2026 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 5790.53 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 7.25% to Rs 546.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 5790.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5225.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.51% to Rs 2771.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2508.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 22263.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19800.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5790.535225.58 11 22263.5719800.20 12 OPM %11.8511.65 -16.0116.57 - PBDT718.20668.20 7 3658.933321.31 10 PBT718.20668.20 7 3658.933321.31 10 NP546.56509.59 7 2771.942508.29 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI provides operational flexibility to NBFCs for branch expansion

GMR Airports slips on muted Q4 traffic growth

Volumes spurt at PB Fintech Ltd counter

Tarc gains after recording Rs 396 cr sales in Q4

HDB Financial Services spurts after Q4 profit jumps 41% YoY

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story