ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings, driven by healthy growth in income and profitability.

The company's net profit rose 23.10% YoY and 25.45% QoQ to Rs 964.63 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total income increased 18.10% YoY and 20.18% QoQ to Rs 1,745.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,280.65 crore in Q1 FY27, up 22.45% QoQ and 20.61% YoY.

Operating profit before tax increased 20.2% YoY to Rs 1,100 crore.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 11.74% YoY to Rs 464.37 crore in Q1 FY27. Employee benefits expense rose 11.03% YoY to Rs 203.99 crore, while fees and commission expense increased 20.09% YoY to Rs 123.69 crore. Finance costs declined 7.96% YoY to Rs 4.74 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense increased 10.78% YoY to Rs 28.06 crore.

The company reported healthy growth in assets under management during the quarter. Mutual fund quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) rose 18.32% YoY to Rs 11.17 lakh crore, with a market share of 13.4%. Actively managed QAAUM increased 15.13% YoY to Rs 9.25 lakh crore, with a market share of 13.5%. Equity and equity-oriented schemes QAAUM grew 19.82% YoY to Rs 6.31 lakh crore, with a market share of 14.0%. Equity-oriented hybrid QAAUM climbed 24.84% YoY to Rs 2.22 lakh crore, giving the company a market share of 26.6%.

Other income increased 23.12% YoY to Rs 180.80 crore, while tax expense rose 13.55% YoY to Rs 316.02 crore.

The alternatives business reported QAAUM of Rs 79,446 crore, comprising portfolio management services (PMS) assets of Rs 28,996 crore, alternative investment fund (AIF) assets of Rs 22,737 crore and advisory assets of Rs 27,713 crore.

Monthly systematic transactions increased 14.77% YoY to Rs 4,872 crore in June 2026. The company had over 1.16 lakh empanelled distribution partners across 286 offices, while its unique customer base expanded to 17.3 million as of 30 June 2026 from 15.1 million a year earlier.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is one of India's leading asset managers, offering mutual funds, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds and offshore advisory services. With over 30 years of experience, the company serves 17.3 million customers through 286 offices and has a workforce of 3,813 employees.