ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) reported 10.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 763.42 crore on 19.53% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,517.01 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 13.27% YoY to Rs 1,038.57 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. Operating profit jumped 30.2% to Rs 1,127.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 865.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

The companys mutual fund (MF) Quarterly Average Asset Under Management (QAAUM) stood at 11,04,787 crore as on 31st March 2026, registering the growth of 25.6% compared with Rs 8,79,412 crore as on 31st March 2025. Active MF QAAUM increased 21.9% YoY to Rs 9,20,615 crore as on 31st March 2026 with a 13.7% market share.