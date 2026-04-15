ICICI Prudential AMC slides after Q4 PAT slips 17% QoQ to Rs 763 cr

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) dropped 3.55% to Rs 3232.60 after the company reported 16.76% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 763.42 crore on 0.15% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1517.01 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 10.37% while revenue from operations increased 19.53% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 13.27% YoY to Rs 1,038.57 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026. Operating profit jumped 30.2% to Rs 1,127.85 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 865.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

The companys mutual fund (MF) Quarterly Average Asset Under Management (QAAUM) stood at 11,04,787 crore as on 31st March 2026, registering the growth of 25.6% compared with Rs 8,79,412 crore as on 31st March 2025. Active MF QAAUM increased 21.9% YoY to Rs 9,20,615 crore as on 31st March 2026 with a 13.7% market share. On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 24.43% to Rs 3,298.26 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 2,650.66 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 23.1% YoY to Rs 5,764.63 crore in FY26. The companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 12.40 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.