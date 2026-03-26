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ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co board approves change in directorate

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Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 3:53 PM IST
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With effect from 30 March 2026

The board of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co at its meeting held on 26 March 2026 has approved the change in directorate as under:

Accepted the resignation of Guillermo Eduardo Maldonado-Codina (DIN: 10178467), Director of the Company from closure of business hours of 30 March 2026.

Approved appointment of Rajeev Mittal (DIN: 03469388) as Non-Executive (Additional) Director of the Company with effect from 31 March 2026, which would be subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company.

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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