ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co standalone net profit rises 10.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 1517.01 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co rose 10.37% to Rs 763.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 691.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 1517.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1269.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.43% to Rs 3298.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2650.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 5764.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4682.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.