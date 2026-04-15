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ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co standalone net profit rises 10.37% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.53% to Rs 1517.01 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co rose 10.37% to Rs 763.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 691.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.53% to Rs 1517.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1269.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.43% to Rs 3298.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2650.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.10% to Rs 5764.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4682.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1517.011269.19 20 5764.634682.78 23 OPM %76.4770.47 -74.4971.33 - PBDT1066.20940.41 13 4512.353618.44 25 PBT1038.57916.86 13 4406.843533.05 25 NP763.42691.71 10 3298.262650.66 24

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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