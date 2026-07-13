ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co standalone net profit rises 23.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.55% to Rs 1564.22 croreNet profit of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co rose 23.10% to Rs 964.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 783.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.55% to Rs 1564.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1330.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1564.221330.67 18 OPM %72.4171.06 -PBDT1308.711087.29 20 PBT1280.651061.96 21 NP964.63783.64 23
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