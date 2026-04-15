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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 61.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 19180.08 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 61.94% to Rs 623.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 385.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 19180.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16369.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.63% to Rs 1607.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1185.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 51335.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47259.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales19180.0816369.17 17 51335.6347259.41 9 OPM %-3.932.54 -0.352.14 - PBDT281.34598.10 -53 1558.901581.81 -1 PBT281.34598.10 -53 1558.901581.81 -1 NP623.91385.28 62 1607.891185.52 36

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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