ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 27.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 9749.33 croreNet profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 27.84% to Rs 386.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 302.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 9749.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8503.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9749.338503.19 15 OPM %3.012.62 -PBDT469.67391.59 20 PBT469.67391.59 20 NP386.18302.08 28
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