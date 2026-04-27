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ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 10.87% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 1503.33 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 10.87% to Rs 422.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 1503.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1398.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.76% to Rs 1713.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1941.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.98% to Rs 5889.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6331.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1503.331398.36 8 5889.846331.67 -7 OPM %70.8570.51 -70.8770.41 - PBDT603.54552.66 9 2457.642762.15 -11 PBT563.53510.09 10 2297.382605.26 -12 NP422.45381.04 11 1713.131941.45 -12

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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