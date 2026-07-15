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ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 7.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 1547.43 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 7.11% to Rs 418.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 391.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 1547.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1409.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1547.431409.48 10 OPM %71.4868.76 -PBDT604.63565.63 7 PBT562.92525.57 7 NP418.93391.11 7

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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