ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 7.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 1547.43 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities rose 7.11% to Rs 418.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 391.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 1547.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1409.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1547.431409.48 10 OPM %71.4868.76 -PBDT604.63565.63 7 PBT562.92525.57 7 NP418.93391.11 7
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