ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.66% to Rs 571.03 crore

Net loss of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reported to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 114.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.66% to Rs 571.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 757.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.80% to Rs 441.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 2869.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3028.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.