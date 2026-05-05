Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 24.66% to Rs 571.03 crore

Net loss of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership reported to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 114.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.66% to Rs 571.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 757.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.80% to Rs 441.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 2869.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3028.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales571.03757.94 -25 2869.723028.28 -5 OPM %71.0394.32 -93.1994.04 - PBDT-13.24156.89 PL 603.15729.74 -17 PBT-15.87154.39 PL 592.76719.79 -18 NP-12.44114.58 PL 441.28536.81 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thakral Services (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 30.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 42.71% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story