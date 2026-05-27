Iconik Sports and Events standalone net profit declines 64.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.37% to Rs 18.35 crore

Net profit of Iconik Sports and Events declined 64.04% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.37% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.92% to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 258.06% to Rs 45.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.