ICRA assigns 'AA-' rating to the credit facilities of JSW Dulux with 'stable' outlook

JSW Dulux said that the credit rating agency ICRA has assigned 'ICRA AA-' rating to the facilities of the company with 'stable' outlook.

ICRA stated that the assigned rating factors in JSW Dulux Limiteds (JDL) established market position in the Indian decorative and industrial paints industry, supported by strong brand equity, an extensive distribution network and a healthy financial risk profile, characterised by robust profitability metrics and a net cash position.

In December 2025, JSW Paints Limited (JPL) acquired nearly 61% stake in Akzo Nobel India and subsequently renamed the company as JSW Dulux (JDL).

Following the acquisition, JDL became a part of the JSW Group, significantly enhancing its financial flexibility. This association is expected to yield various business and operational synergies to the Group in the form of expansion in scale and dealer network, brand and geographical synergies, along with an improvement in product portfolio.

JDL benefits from its long operational track record in the Indian paints industry and a pan-India dealer network of over 22,000 dealers. The companys flagship brand Dulux has strong presence in the premium decorative paints segment in India. JDL had reported flattish revenue growth1 at Rs. 3,584 crore in FY2026 and is expected to increase in FY2027, aided by a wider distribution reach and the gradual realisation of synergy benefits across manufacturing, logistics and marketing operations. JDL is projected to register healthy operating margins of 14-16% in FY2027e (13.8% in FY2026). The financial profile remains robust with no external debt as on March 31, 2026. The debt protection metrics are estimated to remain strong with limited reliance on debt.