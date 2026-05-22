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ICRA consolidated net profit declines 5.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.37% to Rs 174.85 crore

Net profit of ICRA declined 5.90% to Rs 52.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.37% to Rs 174.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.77% to Rs 181.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 599.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 498.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales174.85136.21 28 599.51498.02 20 OPM %39.7843.43 -35.8735.69 - PBDT82.8078.54 5 285.63250.37 14 PBT72.8074.06 -2 257.37233.97 10 NP52.4555.74 -6 181.52170.01 7

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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